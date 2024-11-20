Turner-Yell (knee) will remain on the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, and his 21-day window to return will come to a close, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Turner-Yell tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his left knee in the final game last season. He was designated to return from the PUP list Oct. 30, which allowed him to begin practicing with the team again. However, because he will not be moved back to the active roster before the 21-day window closes, he is now forced to remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.