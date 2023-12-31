Turner-Yell (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Turner-Yell left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a knee injury during a punt. The Broncos now have no safety depth behind starters P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons for the rest of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Tackles leader in brutal loss•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Starting Sunday•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Healthy ahead of Week 3•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Dealing with cramping•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Records five tackles in loss•