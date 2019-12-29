Play

Walker (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Raiders.

Walker was sporting a questionable designation coming in despite having practiced in full all week, but he'll be in there against a Raiders squad that will be missing Josh Jacobs (shoulder) for the regular-season finale.

More News

