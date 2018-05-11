Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Adding needed weight
Walker continues to build himself up and is now 272 pounds, Walker said on Twitter.
Walker weighed in at 280 pounds at the NFL Combine last year, but had to slim down to move to outside linebacker when the Broncos grew thin at the position. With Shane Ray healthy and Bradley Chubb now in the rotation, Walker should move back inside, where he tied for the NCAA lead with 16 sacks in 2016. Walker was a fish out of water outside last season, totaling just seven tackles and a sack in reserve duty.
