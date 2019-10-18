Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Adds to sack total
Walker had five tackles (three solo) and one sack in Thursday's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.
Walker played 31 of 61 defensive snaps with Adam Gotsis (coach's decision) inactive, his highest snap total of the season. He has 17 tackles (11 solo) and four sacks through seven games.
More News
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Notches first sack of 2019•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Gets after quarterback•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Occupies second team•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Adding needed weight•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Moving back to defensive end•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Good to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...