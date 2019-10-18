Play

Walker had five tackles (three solo) and one sack in Thursday's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.

Walker played 31 of 61 defensive snaps with Adam Gotsis (coach's decision) inactive, his highest snap total of the season. He has 17 tackles (11 solo) and four sacks through seven games.

