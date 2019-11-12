Play

Walker (shoulder) is feeling much better and hopes to play Sunday against the Vikings, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

Walker put in a week of limited practices prior to being inactive for Week 9 against Cleveland, and now he's had the bye week to recover even further, so he seems to be on the right track. The 25-year-old has 18 tackles (12 solo) and four sacks on the season so far.

