Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Back to work Tuesday
Walker (hip) practiced Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Walker is still practicing with the outside linebackers, even though he played defensive end in college. He may be able to play some snaps in the first few regular season contests too with Shane Ray (wrist) destined to miss a few games. Either way, Walker will have a chance to play against the Packers on Saturday as long as he doesn't re-aggravate his hip.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...