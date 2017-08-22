Walker (hip) practiced Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Walker is still practicing with the outside linebackers, even though he played defensive end in college. He may be able to play some snaps in the first few regular season contests too with Shane Ray (wrist) destined to miss a few games. Either way, Walker will have a chance to play against the Packers on Saturday as long as he doesn't re-aggravate his hip.