Walker underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a hip strain, which will keep him out for a few days, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Walker's hip injury wasn't thought to be serious and his MRI confirmed that. He'll likely sit out Saturday's preseason game against San Francisco before returning to practice early next week.

