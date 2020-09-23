Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Expected to miss several weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Walker (calf) is expected to miss several weeks according to head coach Vic Fangio.
Walker will remain on the active roster while he misses time. The defensive end suffered the calf injury in Week 2's loss to the Steelers. The Broncos are dealing with a handful of injuries along the defensive line, including Dre'Mont Jones (knee) and Jonathan Harris (illness), so they may look to bring in some extra help while Walker remains sidelined.