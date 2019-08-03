Walker generated a tackle, a sack, and two quarterback hits during Thursday's 14-10 win over Atlanta.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, Walker has moved all around the front and had picked up just two regular-season sacks and one preseason sack entering Thursday. He seems to be settling into Vic Fangio's scheme and, though his stats from Thursday won't amaze, they illustrate the sort of steady improvement Walker has reportedly made this offseason in his pursuit to fit into the Broncos' defensive-line rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories