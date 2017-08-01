With the Broncos thin on the edge, Walker will bump out to outside linebacker for the next few weeks, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Vance Joseph has described Walker's key attributes as being his versatility and his ability to rush inside from sub packages. The move outside can thus be seen as little more than exposing the rookie to new assignments and having a contingency plan in case the Broncos' edge-rushing depth continues to get hit. Though early reports are that Walker is doing well outside, it likely won't be his bread and butter. Walker's "tweener" traits, being too small for the inside but not explosive enough for the outside, helped cause his slide into the second round despite notching 16 sacks as a senior at Florida State.