Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Good to go Sunday
Walker (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
A late addition to the Broncos' injury report this week due to the flu-like bug that has hit the Denver locker room, Walker was able to demonstrate enough progress over the weekend for the team to clear him to play. He'll presumably serve in a reserve role at linebacker, with the bulk of his snaps likely to come on special teams.
More News
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Questionable Sunday with illness•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Absent from injury report•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Back to work Tuesday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Scheduled to receive additional MRI on hip•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Injures hip flexor•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...