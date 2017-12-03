Walker (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

A late addition to the Broncos' injury report this week due to the flu-like bug that has hit the Denver locker room, Walker was able to demonstrate enough progress over the weekend for the team to clear him to play. He'll presumably serve in a reserve role at linebacker, with the bulk of his snaps likely to come on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories