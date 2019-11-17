Play

Walker (coach's decision) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Walker had suited up in full practice throughout the week while dealing with a shoulder injury, but still won't get a chance to suit up. In his stead, Adam Gotsis and Dre'Mont Jones will handle depth defensive lineman duties for the game.

