Walker (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Walker missed the last two games with this ankle injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week. O'Halloran reported that Walker will have a pregame workout to see if he can play, but the full-speed drills certainly bode well for the 2017 second-round pick. If he's able to go, Walker will start at defensive end and look to build on the four sacks he's recorded through nine games.