Walker (calf) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

If Walker's able to return to the lineup this Sunday versus the Chiefs, he could enjoy an expanded role since Jurrell Casey (biceps) is out for the season. However, he likely won't secure a starting gig, especially if Dre'Mont Jones (knee) is also activated from IR.