Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Moving back to defensive end
Head coach Vance Joseph said Walker will move back to defensive end in 2018, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Walker, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, has spent most of his playing career with his hand in the dirt but was forced into more of a stand-up, outside linebacker role during his rookie season in Denver. His effectiveness took a hit as a result and the Florida State product accrued just seven tackles and one sack over 10 games. Moving back to his natural defensive end position should allow Walker to be much more of an IDP asset in 2018 and beyond.
