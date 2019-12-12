Play

Walker (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Walker wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his ankle injury may have been picked up during practice. With Derek Wolfe (elbow) on injured reserve and Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) nursing a significant injury, Walker could be in line for a key role on defense during Sunday's tilt in Kansas City if healthy.

