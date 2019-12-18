Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: No practice Wednesday
Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Walker (ankle) is not practicing, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Walker missed Week 15's loss to the Chiefs due to an ankle issue, and he's yet to make tangible progress in his recovery. He'll almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lions for any chance of retaking the field.
