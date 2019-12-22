Play

Walker (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Walker only practiced on a limited basis Thursday, and as evidenced by this news, couldn't shake the injury in time. In his stead, Dre'Mont Jones is the lead candidate to get the start at one of the defensive end positions.

