Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Notches first sack of 2019
Walker recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Jaguars.
The four tackles by Walker came in a game that saw him play 42 snaps, a season-high for the 25-year-old defensive lineman.
