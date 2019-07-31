Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Occupies the second team
Walker is listed as Denver's backup right defensive end on the team's first official depth chart.
Walker looked like an intriguing prospect coming out of Florida State as the nation's sack leader in 2017, but has garnered just two sacks in two season under Denver's old regime. Walker seems to be turning a corner in head coach Vic Fangio's scheme, even garnering first-team reps this week. He could see an expanded role as a pass-rush specialist this season and then vie to potentially replace Derek Wolfe and/or Adam Gotsis in 2020.
