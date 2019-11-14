Play

Walker (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Walker said Tuesday he was feeling better and that he expected to play against the Vikings this weekend, and his full practice participation reinforces that idea. The 25-year-old should resume working as a rotational piece on the defensive line for San Fran.

