Walker (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Walker's lack of limitations Wednesday suggests he's well on track to return to the field for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.

