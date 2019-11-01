Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Questionable for Sunday
Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Walker worked as a limited practice participant this week and was unable to show enough to avoid the questionable tag. Jonathan Harris would likely see increased reps as a rotational defensive end should Walker be unable to play.
