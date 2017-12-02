Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Questionable Sunday with illness
Walker was added to the Broncos' injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an illness, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The flu bug has been making its way around the Broncos' locker room throughout the week and Walker looks to be the latest victim. He'll likely be quarantined Saturday before the Broncos revisit his health in the hours leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff.
