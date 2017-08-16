Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Scheduled to receive additional MRI on hip
Walker (hip) is slated to receive an additional MRI, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
The Broncos are hoping that the rookie's hip injury isn't too serious but are justifiably taking every precaution necessary to ensure a full recovery. We should have a much better understanding of a timeframe for Walker's return once the MRI results are made public.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...