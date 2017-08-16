Play

Walker (hip) is slated to receive an additional MRI, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

The Broncos are hoping that the rookie's hip injury isn't too serious but are justifiably taking every precaution necessary to ensure a full recovery. We should have a much better understanding of a timeframe for Walker's return once the MRI results are made public.

