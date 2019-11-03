Walker (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Browns.

Walker was able to practice in limited fashion all week, but he'll still sit for Sunday's contest against Cleveland. Walker's solid rotational presence on the defensive line (four sacks in part-time duty this season) could be missed against an inconsistent but star-laded Browns offense.

