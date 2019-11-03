Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Sitting in Week 9
Walker (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Browns.
Walker was able to practice in limited fashion all week, but he'll still sit for Sunday's contest against Cleveland. Walker's solid rotational presence on the defensive line (four sacks in part-time duty this season) could be missed against an inconsistent but star-laded Browns offense.
More News
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Adds to sack total•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Notches first sack of 2019•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Gets after quarterback•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Occupies second team•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Adding needed weight•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...