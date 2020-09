Walker (calf) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Florida State product garnered 21 percent of the defensive snaps Week 1 against the Titans, but Vic Fangio's unit will now be forced to search elsewhere for depth defensive end snaps. Dre'Mont Jones will likely see a resulting uptick in usage behind starters Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris.