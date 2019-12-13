Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Won't play Week 15
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Walker saw his first game action since Week 8 during last Sunday's win over the Texans, but he didn't appear on the injury report until he sat out Thursday's practice. Adam Gotsis (knee) is also out and Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) is questionable, leaving Shelby Harris as the team's only fully healthy defensive end for this weekend.
More News
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: No practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Aiming to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Sitting in Week 9•
-
Broncos' DeMarcus Walker: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.