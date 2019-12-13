Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Walker saw his first game action since Week 8 during last Sunday's win over the Texans, but he didn't appear on the injury report until he sat out Thursday's practice. Adam Gotsis (knee) is also out and Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) is questionable, leaving Shelby Harris as the team's only fully healthy defensive end for this weekend.