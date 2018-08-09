Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason
Thomas credited a new diet and weight-free regimen for re-invigorating him after he privately pondered retirement following the 2017 season, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.
Thomas admits that volatile fan opinions and hip and neck injuries have weighed on him in recent seasons, rendering the former catch-and-run dynamo a shell of himself. After a tough 2017 campaign, Thomas said the changes he made this offseason have strengthened his resolve and enthusiasm for the sport, and the Broncos' selection of two receivers in the early rounds -- Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton -- provided additional fuel for the veteran to prove he still has something left in the tank. Avoiding injury will be essential for Thomas to trend closer to his early-career form, but the offseason adjustments he has made along with what's expected to be an improved quarterback situation with Case Keenum under center could set the stage for a bounce-back season for the wideout.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will be retained in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...