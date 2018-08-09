Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason

Thomas credited a new diet and weight-free regimen for re-invigorating him after he privately pondered retirement following the 2017 season, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.

Thomas admits that volatile fan opinions and hip and neck injuries have weighed on him in recent seasons, rendering the former catch-and-run dynamo a shell of himself. After a tough 2017 campaign, Thomas said the changes he made this offseason have strengthened his resolve and enthusiasm for the sport, and the Broncos' selection of two receivers in the early rounds -- Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton -- provided additional fuel for the veteran to prove he still has something left in the tank. Avoiding injury will be essential for Thomas to trend closer to his early-career form, but the offseason adjustments he has made along with what's expected to be an improved quarterback situation with Case Keenum under center could set the stage for a bounce-back season for the wideout.