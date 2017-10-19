Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: At practice Thursday

Thomas (calf) was spotted at practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

We'll have to see if the Broncos list Thomas as a limited or full participant, but either way the wideout is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, after suffering a lower-calf bruise during Week 6's loss to the Giants.

