Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Avoids serious leg injury
An MRI on Monday confirmed that Thomas (lower leg) does not have a serious injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
This was expected given that Thomas played through the injury, albeit with a noticeable limp, on his way to a 10-catch, 133-yard effort in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants. With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie already ruled out for Week 7 due to ankle injuries, Thomas should be in for a massive workload against the Chargers.
