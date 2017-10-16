Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Avoids serious leg injury

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Thomas (lower leg) does not have a serious injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

This was expected given that Thomas played through the injury, albeit with a noticeable limp, on his way to a 10-catch, 133-yard effort in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants. With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie already ruled out for Week 7 due to ankle injuries, Thomas should be in for a massive workload against the Chargers.