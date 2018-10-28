Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Bottled up in Kansas City

Thomas caught three of seven targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.

Thomas dropped a would-be first down during Denver's first drive and it never really got better from there. Thomas has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, but -- even if he stays in Mile High -- the continued emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton looks to eventually push Thomas down the totem pole, if not the depth chart. The veteran has topped 65 yards receiving just once this season and, while three touchdowns have kept his value from imploding, he doesn't figure to hold off Sutton's collection of highlight-reel catches for too much longer. A middle-of-the-road Houston pass defense is up next Sunday.