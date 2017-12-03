Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Brings in only 20 percent of targets
Thomas hauled in two of 10 targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.
Thomas was targeted a team-high amount, but Trevor Siemian's inaccuracy and some solid defense on the part of the Dolphins conspired to limit him to an unsightly 20.0 percent catch rate. The veteran wideout continues to see ample volume irrespective of who's under center, but he's sporting a paltry 6.4 yards per catch on seven receptions over his last two games. Thomas will look to improve his efficiency and numbers against the vulnerable Jets secondary in Week 14.
