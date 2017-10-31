Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Catches five passes

Thomas caught five of nine targets for 66 yards in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs.

Thomas led Denver in all major receiving categories. Weighted down by a passing game that produced three interceptions, Thomas did the best he could, which was a great improvement from last week's mere nine yards. However, given the Broncos' recent offensive struggles, it's hard to expect all that much from the usually reliable Thomas in Week 9 versus the Eagles.