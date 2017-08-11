Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Catches one pass in preseason debut

Thomas caught his lone target for an 11-yard gain in Thursday's preseason win over Chicago.

With important decisions to be made further down the depth chart, Thomas didn't get much exposure on Thursday. Much more tightly tied to his potential value this season was the Broncos' quarterback battle. Trevor Siemian played a little on the conservative side while Paxton Lynch looked scattered - neither particularly impressive. Thomas has shown over the past two seasons that he can still put up Pro-Bowl level stats with poor quarterback play. He might need to make it three in a row.