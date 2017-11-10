Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Cleared for SNF

Thomas (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Thomas improved each day throughout the week, starting with a Wednesday absence and a limited session Thursday. He didn't appear hindered in last week's 51-23 loss to the Eagles, hauling in eight of 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. Running mate Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) may actually be a bit more nicked up, though he's also on track for Sunday's game after logging full practices Thursday and Friday.