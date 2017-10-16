Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Cleared to continue after X-ray

Thomas had an X-ray on his lower leg during the third quarter of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas rejoined the game and finished with 10 catches for 133 yards on 14 targets, despite visibly limping around throughout much of the second half. The need for an X-ray suggests he was in a lot of pain, but his ability to continue playing implies the injury is nothing more than a bad bruise. Thomas could still miss some practice time as the Broncos prepare for a Week 7 game against the Chargers on Sunday. He may be in line for a huge workload if he ends up playing, after running mate Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) was unable to finish out Sunday's defeat due to his own injury.