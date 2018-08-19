Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Dealing with sore wrist

Thomas did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears due to a sore wrist, the Broncos' official site reports.

Per the report, Thomas suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. We'll consider the wideout day-to-day for now, but if it's anything more than a minor issue, Thomas could potentially be held out of Friday's preseason "dress rehearsal" against Washington.

