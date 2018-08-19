Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Dealing with sore wrist
Thomas did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears due to a sore wrist, the Broncos' official site reports.
Per the report, Thomas suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. We'll consider the wideout day-to-day for now, but if it's anything more than a minor issue, Thomas could potentially be held out of Friday's preseason "dress rehearsal" against Washington.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...