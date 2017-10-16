Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Drops 133 yards on talented Giants secondary
Thomas secured 10 of 14 targets for 133 yards, while also losing a fumble, during Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.
Despite garnering plenty of attention from 2016 Pro Bowl corner Janoris Jenkins, Thomas masterfully worked a talented Giants secondary all night Sunday en route to his first 100-yard outing of the season. He momentarily left with a lower leg injury in the third quarter, per James Palmer of NFL Network, but was able to return after getting checked out by trainers. However, teammate Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) also suffered an injury of his own and could be forced to miss time. If that notion ever comes to fruition, Thomas would naturally become the clear-cut alpha dog in the Broncos' receiving corps and could be a legitimate candidate to see double-digit targets on a per-game basis.
