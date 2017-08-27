Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Exits preseason game with groin injury
Thomas (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Broncos VP Patrick Smyth reports.
Thomas remained on the sidelines after exiting the game, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. While the fact he didn't go to the locker room suggests his injured groin isn't a huge concern, Thomas will presumably undergo further testing after the game and could be in store for a short-term absence. Fortunately, his Week 1 status doesn't appear to be in danger.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Grabs one pass in San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Catches one pass in preseason debut•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Slimmer for 2017•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Fully healthy entering this season•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Misses Tuesday's OTA•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...