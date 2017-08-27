Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Exits preseason game with groin injury
Thomas (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Broncos VP Patrick Smyth reports.
Thomas remained on the sidelines after exiting the game, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. While the fact he didn't go to the locker room suggests his injured groin isn't a huge concern, Thomas will presumably undergo further testing after the game and could be in store for a short-term absence. Fortunately, his Week 1 status doesn't appear to be in danger.
