Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Expecting a trade
Thomas expects to be dealt to another team before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "I want to be here but I've been hearing it the whole season now so I feel like somewhat it is true," Thomas said Monday. "My time here is coming up.''
Thomas has struggled with per-target efficiency since 2014, but there's little question he'd still be an upgrade over many of the starting wide receivers around the league. With rookie wideouts Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton (knee) potentially able to pick up the slack alongside Emmanuel Sanders, it makes sense for the Broncos to at least listen to offers for the 30-year-old Thomas. Of course, the team may want to wait until after Week 8, considering an upset win in Kansas City would bring Denver to 4-4. Thomas has one year remaining on his contract after this season.
