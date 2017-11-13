Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds end zone

Thomas caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.

Thomas took a clear backseat to Emmanuel Sanders, who finished with 137 receiving yards on six receptions (11 targets). However, Thomas was the one to find the end zone on a short pass from Brock Osweiler in the third quarter, which marked Thomas' second touchdown in as many weeks after being held scoreless in 13 straight games. His newfound red-zone success is more likely a product of positive regression than it is having Osweiler under center, though, as Thomas was one of the most-targeted receivers without a touchdown in the league entering Week 9. Unfortunately for his fantasy prospects, Thomas should have a tougher time overcoming his team's quarterback struggles in Week 11 when the Bengals -- a team that boasts a secondary allowing just 193 passing yards per game -- come to town.