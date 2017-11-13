Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds end zone
Thomas caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.
Thomas took a clear backseat to Emmanuel Sanders, who finished with 137 receiving yards on six receptions (11 targets). However, Thomas was the one to find the end zone on a short pass from Brock Osweiler in the third quarter, which marked Thomas' second touchdown in as many weeks after being held scoreless in 13 straight games. His newfound red-zone success is more likely a product of positive regression than it is having Osweiler under center, though, as Thomas was one of the most-targeted receivers without a touchdown in the league entering Week 9. Unfortunately for his fantasy prospects, Thomas should have a tougher time overcoming his team's quarterback struggles in Week 11 when the Bengals -- a team that boasts a secondary allowing just 193 passing yards per game -- come to town.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Cleared for SNF•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Catches five passes•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Gains nine yards Sunday•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...