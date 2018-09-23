Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds grasp

Thomas snagged all five of his targets for 63 yards during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.

Thomas received criticism following Week 2's win against the Raiders for being prone to the more-than-occasional drop. He cleaned that up in wet conditions on Sunday. Despite the concurrent criticism he's faced and the praise enjoyed by teammate Emmanuel Sanders, Thomas still leads the duo in targets through three weeks, 26 to 23. It just so happens that Sanders has had more success downfield than Thomas. The veteran big man did change that narrative a bit with a clutch 22-yard reception upfield during Sunday's loss and figures to get more opportunities next week against the Chiefs.