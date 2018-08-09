Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds more in the tank

Thomas credits a new diet and weight-free regimen for reinvigorating him after some thoughts of hanging it up, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Thomas admits that volatile fan opinions and hip and neck injuries have weighed on him in recent seasons, making the former catch-and-run dynamo a shell of himself. Now he's looking to play well into his 30s. This past season saw Thomas put up his lowest totals in targets, catches, and yards since his sophomore campaign. Injuries can be pointed to as a root cause, but a revolving door of poor quarterback play hasn't helped. Injuries are hard to predict, but if Case Keenum can come anywhere near the level of play he displayed in Minnesota last season, Thomas should see better passes than he has since 2014.