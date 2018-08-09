Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds more in the tank
Thomas credits a new diet and weight-free regimen for reinvigorating him after some thoughts of hanging it up, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Thomas admits that volatile fan opinions and hip and neck injuries have weighed on him in recent seasons, making the former catch-and-run dynamo a shell of himself. Now he's looking to play well into his 30s. This past season saw Thomas put up his lowest totals in targets, catches, and yards since his sophomore campaign. Injuries can be pointed to as a root cause, but a revolving door of poor quarterback play hasn't helped. Injuries are hard to predict, but if Case Keenum can come anywhere near the level of play he displayed in Minnesota last season, Thomas should see better passes than he has since 2014.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will be retained in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...