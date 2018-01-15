Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finishes year with 949 yards

Thomas snagged 83 of 141 passes for 949 yards and five touchdowns during the 2017 season. He fumbled once.

Thomas' yardage total was the first time he failed to crack 1,000 yards since 2011. Thomas still finished 11th in the league in catches and 20th in yards, but neither total screams "elite" receiver nor warrant the $14 million average salary Thomas is hauling in. Fair or not, there is going be some debate concerning whether Thomas is on the decline and whether Denver should move on. True, he doesn't seem to be the dynamic catch-and-run target he was playing with Peyton Manning, but how much can Denver expect when it has trotted out an aged Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch for the past three years? Denver will almost certainly have a new face under center in 2018. Even a slight improvement should bring Thomas back up to speed, that is, of course, assuming that he survives this offseason's almost-certain shakeup.