Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finishes year with 949 yards
Thomas snagged 83 of 141 passes for 949 yards and five touchdowns during the 2017 season. He fumbled once.
Thomas' yardage total was the first time he failed to crack 1,000 yards since 2011. Thomas still finished 11th in the league in catches and 20th in yards, but neither total screams "elite" receiver nor warrant the $14 million average salary Thomas is hauling in. Fair or not, there is going be some debate concerning whether Thomas is on the decline and whether Denver should move on. True, he doesn't seem to be the dynamic catch-and-run target he was playing with Peyton Manning, but how much can Denver expect when it has trotted out an aged Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch for the past three years? Denver will almost certainly have a new face under center in 2018. Even a slight improvement should bring Thomas back up to speed, that is, of course, assuming that he survives this offseason's almost-certain shakeup.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Snags four passes•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Leads team in receiving yardage•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores fourth touchdown of season•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Brings in only 20 percent of targets•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not a factor Sunday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...