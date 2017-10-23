Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Gains nine yards Sunday
Thomas caught two of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.
Thomas finished second on the team in targets, but some extra attention from the defense and inefficient play from Trevor Siemian limited him to a 13-yard gain and a four-yard loss on the day. The absence of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) seems to have had an adverse effect on his fantasy value, as defenses can key in on Denver's top threat on the outside. Thomas was coming off a 10-catch game, but he recorded just one grab for 11 yards the week prior. His output has been inconsistent of late, and he'll look to get back on track next week against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Good to go this week•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: At practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Should be fine for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Watching practice from sideline•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...