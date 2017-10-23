Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Gains nine yards Sunday

Thomas caught two of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.

Thomas finished second on the team in targets, but some extra attention from the defense and inefficient play from Trevor Siemian limited him to a 13-yard gain and a four-yard loss on the day. The absence of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) seems to have had an adverse effect on his fantasy value, as defenses can key in on Denver's top threat on the outside. Thomas was coming off a 10-catch game, but he recorded just one grab for 11 yards the week prior. His output has been inconsistent of late, and he'll look to get back on track next week against the Chiefs.