Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Goes for 71 yards in rout
Thomas caught six of eight targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 42-17 win over Dallas.
Thomas got the Broncos' offense humming early with a 27-yard catch-and-run on the team's opening drive. From there, the Thomas helped Trevor Siemian pick apart Dallas' depleted secondary, coming through on a few quick slants on second and third and short. The veteran receiver has led the Broncos in receiving in each of the first two games of the season, but has yet to find the end zone. That's worth monitoring as Thomas has tallied 195 catches and 2,387 yards over the past two season, but has found the end zone just 11 times.
