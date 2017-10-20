Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Good to go this week

Thomas (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.

This was an expected outcome upon his return to practice Thursday and with Emmanuel Sanders out this week, Thomas should be busy Sunday, while Bennie Fowler is slated to move into the starting lineup opposite him in place of Sanders. Meanwhile, Jordan Taylor is a candidate to see added looks this weekend, as he temporarily moves up a peg in the Broncos' wideout pecking order.