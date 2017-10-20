Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Good to go this week
Thomas (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.
This was an expected outcome upon his return to practice Thursday and with Emmanuel Sanders out this week, Thomas should be busy Sunday, while Bennie Fowler is slated to move into the starting lineup opposite him in place of Sanders. Meanwhile, Jordan Taylor is a candidate to see added looks this weekend, as he temporarily moves up a peg in the Broncos' wideout pecking order.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: At practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Should be fine for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Watching practice from sideline•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Avoids serious leg injury•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...